Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 41,723 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 156.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in XPeng were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in XPeng by 216.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in XPeng by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XPEV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.40 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, VTB Capital raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $25.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.09. XPeng Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. XPeng’s quarterly revenue was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

