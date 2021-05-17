Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 10,810 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,810 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.93.

NYSE DPZ opened at $427.29 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $447.50. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $398.54 and its 200 day moving average is $383.21.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total value of $2,858,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,568 shares of company stock worth $7,235,697. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

