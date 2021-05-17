Morgan Stanley Increases Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Price Target to $30.00

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cricut presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.17.

NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $24.54 on Friday. Cricut has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $27.35.

In related news, CFO Martin F. Petersen sold 20,644 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $412,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,907,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,020 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter valued at $346,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter valued at $1,062,000.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

