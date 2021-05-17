Signaturefd LLC Purchases 453 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,411,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,532,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 817.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after buying an additional 134,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,200,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on U shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America cut Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.10.

Shares of U opened at $87.48 on Monday. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $174.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.21.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $583,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,424,950.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $3,069,302.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,449,090.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 521,914 shares of company stock worth $54,089,913 over the last three months.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

