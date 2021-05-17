Signaturefd LLC Acquires 155 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 881 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,220 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,196,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hector Lima sold 2,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.69, for a total transaction of $286,034.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,765.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,702 shares of company stock valued at $4,378,181. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $117.71 on Monday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.26 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.36 and a 200 day moving average of $130.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTXS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.20.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

