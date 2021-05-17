Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 170 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,243 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Quanta Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $157,279.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $86,032.80. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,384 shares of company stock valued at $14,010,724. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PWR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.10.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $97.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $101.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.21.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

