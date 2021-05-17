Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RKNEF opened at $23.12 on Thursday. Optiva has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $43.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.17.

About Optiva

Optiva Inc provides cloud-native revenue management software to communication service providers (CSP) in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. The company's monetization products enable real-time billing, charging, policy management, and user experience.

