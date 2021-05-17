Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RKNEF opened at $23.12 on Thursday. Optiva has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $43.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.17.
About Optiva
Read More: Price Target
Receive News & Ratings for Optiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.