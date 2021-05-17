K+S Aktiengesellschaft’s (KPLUY) Sell Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Commerzbank downgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. K+S Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold.

KPLUY opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $6.60.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

