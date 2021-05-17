Wells Fargo & Company Raises Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Price Target to $48.00

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CQP. Scotiabank downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.19.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $41.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.11. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $44.63.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 174.29% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.33%.

In other news, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,893,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

