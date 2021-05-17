OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,535 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.2% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,109 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management increased its stake in shares of Apple by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 4,425 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation increased its stake in shares of Apple by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 12,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Apple by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 208,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,444,000 after acquiring an additional 73,647 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $127.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.05 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.20 and a 200-day moving average of $126.55.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

