Raymond James Increases Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Price Target to $53.00

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vroom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vroom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.86.

VRM opened at $38.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average is $40.21. Vroom has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.75 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vroom will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adam Valkin sold 451,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $15,627,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $1,123,937.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,430.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,548,872 shares of company stock valued at $57,843,312.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRM. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter valued at $247,937,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599,391 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 90.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,549,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477,398 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the first quarter valued at about $112,769,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 171.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,539,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,044,000 after purchasing an additional 973,664 shares in the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

