Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Holdings Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,251,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 21,405 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.95.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $30.95 on Monday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 106.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.42.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

