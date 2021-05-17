Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.09 Million Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 655 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth $353,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth $1,144,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,498,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,949.71 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,733.00 and a 1-year high of $5,308.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,905.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,449.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $44.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

