Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 8,892 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,426 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.11% of Commvault Systems worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $68.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.35, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $72.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.51 and its 200 day moving average is $59.45.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,336,638. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

