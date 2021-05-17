Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Recovery from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $17.72 on Thursday. Energy Recovery has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 16,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $285,124.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 71,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $19,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,532,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,383,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,095,785 shares of company stock valued at $21,282,452 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter worth $502,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 386.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,698,000 after purchasing an additional 797,805 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 1,969.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 73,661 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 233.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,556,000 after purchasing an additional 367,324 shares during the period. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.