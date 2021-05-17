Raymond James Boosts Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Price Target to $70.00

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RCII. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $57.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $64.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.68.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $252,893.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,344 shares of company stock worth $2,899,369. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

