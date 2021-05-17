The Goldman Sachs Group Trims SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Target Price to $26.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunPower from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.42.

SunPower stock opened at $22.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.11 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. SunPower has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.15 million. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $76,060.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 38,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $1,450,337.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,132.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 389,784 shares of company stock valued at $12,808,385. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

