Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) PT Raised to $30.00

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $27.43 on Thursday. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.31.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $451,273,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $2,673,480.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Leslie’s by 48.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

