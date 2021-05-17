Raymond James Cuts Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target to $40.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ICPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $601.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.85. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $94.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.72.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $81.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.17 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.86) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 90,000 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $1,886,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,616.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,956,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,321,000 after purchasing an additional 447,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after purchasing an additional 57,413 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 192,300 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 371,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 56,485 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

