$861.32 Million in Sales Expected for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to announce sales of $861.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $872.70 million and the lowest is $857.20 million. EPAM Systems posted sales of $632.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EPAM Systems.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPAM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.50.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $451.56 on Monday. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $205.24 and a 1 year high of $466.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $433.60 and its 200-day moving average is $371.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 83.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,553.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in EPAM Systems by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 42,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,695,000 after purchasing an additional 30,308 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.