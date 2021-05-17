Noel Joseph Spiegel Sells 9,962 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 9,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $227,631.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,814.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE RDN opened at $22.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $328.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

RDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,173,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth about $21,817,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Radian Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,299,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,205,000 after acquiring an additional 19,301 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Radian Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 25.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,173,000 after buying an additional 742,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

