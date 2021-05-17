Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Raised to $103.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective increased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.61.

DDOG stock opened at $82.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Datadog has a 1-year low of $62.50 and a 1-year high of $119.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.58. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,749.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $20,087,560.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,705,736.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $29,297,601.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,758,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,403,765 shares of company stock valued at $122,000,086 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Datadog by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,271,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,780,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,472,000 after acquiring an additional 561,531 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,090,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,950,000 after buying an additional 541,225 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Datadog by 5.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,449,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,542,000 after buying an additional 328,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,067,000 after buying an additional 486,305 shares in the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

