Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) had its target price hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CRIS has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jonestrading lifted their price target on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Curis from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Curis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Curis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.17.

CRIS opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.39. Curis has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 3.29.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. On average, research analysts expect that Curis will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Curis by 251.7% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,366,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,000 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Curis in the fourth quarter valued at $19,182,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Curis by 35.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,895,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after acquiring an additional 499,636 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in Curis by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,804,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Curis by 14.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,795,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after acquiring an additional 225,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

