Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,637,000 after buying an additional 50,721 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 416,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,716,000 after purchasing an additional 96,553 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 676.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 73,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 64,297 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000.

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 245,613 shares in the company, valued at $15,596,425.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Simon Leopold purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,473.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.61.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $69.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 0.25. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $57.12 and a 52-week high of $73.00.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.42%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

