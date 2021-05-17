Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Raised to $720.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $690.00 to $720.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and issued a $680.00 price target (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Charter Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $709.29.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $710.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $134.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $485.01 and a 52-week high of $712.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $646.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $636.65.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,560 shares of company stock valued at $14,061,988. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,239,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,521,000 after acquiring an additional 44,684 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,635,000 after acquiring an additional 154,065 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,420,000 after acquiring an additional 167,490 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,127,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,830,000 after acquiring an additional 94,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,256,000 after acquiring an additional 222,677 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

