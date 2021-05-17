Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Position Increased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $61,125.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 53,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,316.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,029 shares of company stock worth $1,797,137. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IIPR opened at $175.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.10 and a 200 day moving average of $178.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 1.52. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.47%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

