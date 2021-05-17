Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 6,237 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,237 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 9,665,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $51,370,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,340,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,941,000 after acquiring an additional 505,618 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 127,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 941,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,817,000 after buying an additional 118,785 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 22,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $884,730.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $39.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average of $37.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.12 and a beta of 1.27.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

