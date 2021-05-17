Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,402 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of UFP Industries worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Watchman Group Inc. boosted its position in UFP Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 47,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in UFP Industries by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in UFP Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in UFP Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in UFP Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $83.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.76 and a 200 day moving average of $63.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. UFP Industries’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UFPI shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

In other news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,498.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Insiders sold 107,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,607,756 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

