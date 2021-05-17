Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 10,925 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,925 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,206,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,812 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $51,260,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,831,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,379,000 after acquiring an additional 931,802 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $11,300,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,929,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,301,000 after acquiring an additional 399,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

FLO opened at $24.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.07. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72 and a beta of 0.34.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

