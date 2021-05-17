Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,948 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 716.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in nVent Electric by 13.2% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 25,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in nVent Electric by 10.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 50,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $665,706.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,776.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT opened at $31.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $32.34.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.33%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

