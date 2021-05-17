Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

In other news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $135,196.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,791 shares of company stock worth $4,155,815.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

TNL opened at $66.13 on Monday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $68.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.60.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

