Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 74.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,331,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,318,000 after purchasing an additional 567,701 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth $212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 20.3% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 10,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 10.5% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 464,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after buying an additional 44,054 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 625.16 and a beta of 1.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on KTOS. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $305,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 9,103 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $273,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,257 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

