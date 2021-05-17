Raymond James Trust N.A. Makes New $286,000 Investment in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.8% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $86.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $91.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

