Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $300,000 Stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 45.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in PROG were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROG by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PROG by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

PRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist cut their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $47,411.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRG opened at $55.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.73 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.11 million. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. Equities analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

