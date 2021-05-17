Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $286,000 in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.8% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 20.1% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 59.5% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 17.2% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $86.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.46 and a 200 day moving average of $80.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.63.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

