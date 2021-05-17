Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys Shares of 5,316 M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,316 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 11.3% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 14.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 52.3% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,598,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,973,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 19,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDC opened at $59.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.69. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

In related news, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $486,247.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 4,200 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $236,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,406 shares of company stock worth $1,829,654. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

