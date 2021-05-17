Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 250 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Five9 by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 16,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 124.0% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 17,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 9,759 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Five9 by 3.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $164.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.51 and a 200 day moving average of $167.15. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -310.37 and a beta of 0.53. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.50 and a 52 week high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Zollars sold 29,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $4,997,428.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,297,015.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $2,460,167.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,148 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,628.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,240 shares of company stock valued at $19,760,383. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVN. Truist upped their price target on Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.35.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

