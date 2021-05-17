Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Teradata were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth $467,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 10,034.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Teradata by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 217,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after buying an additional 74,802 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TDC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities raised shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.

Teradata stock opened at $41.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day moving average is $32.83.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $55,900.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,522.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $352,758.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,659.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,309 shares of company stock worth $1,825,214. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

