Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 7,695 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 17.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 140,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,570,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.91.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $66.75 on Monday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $70.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

