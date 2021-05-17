Royal Bank of Canada Increases Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target to C$2.75

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TOLWF. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trican Well Service from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.41.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

TOLWF opened at $1.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.87.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.