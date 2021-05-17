Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 71.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MHK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,823,000 after buying an additional 1,300,925 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $714,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,871,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,438,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,979,000 after purchasing an additional 254,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Shares of MHK opened at $219.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.79 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.15.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Truist boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.50.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,390 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.