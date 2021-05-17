Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $47.02 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $47.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $414,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,660.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $3,108,212.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at $14,169,407.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 478,055 shares of company stock worth $20,118,285. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,747,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 72,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 541,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 29,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917 shares during the period. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

