Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target Increased to C$16.75 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$16.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SMMCF. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Industrial Income REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.31.

Shares of SMMCF stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $13.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

