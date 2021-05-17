Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in Tri-Continental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tri-Continental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tri-Continental by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 488,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,826,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Tri-Continental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TY opened at $33.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.64. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $34.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

