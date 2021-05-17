Scotiabank Increases Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Price Target to $39.00

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $35.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.69. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.81%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

