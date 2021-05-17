Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDRX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

Shares of MDRX opened at $16.94 on Monday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $17.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

