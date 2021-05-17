Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $45,000 Stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 804.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,515,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,261,000 after buying an additional 36,320 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,929,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $86,747.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,201.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,070 shares of company stock worth $821,729 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AX opened at $46.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.43 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

