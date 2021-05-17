Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ping Identity Holding Corp. is a pioneering Intelligent Identity company. It provides flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Ping Intelligent Identity(TM) platform provides customers, employees, partners and increasingly, IoT, with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Ping Identity Holding Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.06.

Shares of PING stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.14, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.28.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $63.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.77 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $135,628,846.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,748,985 shares of company stock worth $135,675,396 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ping Identity by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 12,327 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Ping Identity by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,206,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,318,000 after buying an additional 389,367 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

