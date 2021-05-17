Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Raised to “Buy” at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have C$27.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on INGXF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innergex Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

INGXF stock opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $128.86 million for the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.