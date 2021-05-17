Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $44,000 Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Synaptics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Synaptics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Synaptics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Synaptics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $123.72 on Monday. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $55.59 and a fifty-two week high of $146.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.73.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synaptics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.92.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

